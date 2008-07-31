Apple Claims Major MobileMe Bugs Worked Out, Time to Move On

As of yesterday evening, Apple claims the bugs that have plagued the service since its launch have been worked out, including restoring the mail accounts of users that were locked out for nearly two weeks and resolving a new bug that caused devices to drop calendar and contact data when syncing wirelessly. With those issues behind them Apple has resolved to switch gears and focus on improving other areas of the service. Appleinsider forum members are still reporting problems though, so this resolution may still be a little premature. [MobileMe Status via Appleinsider]