App Duplication is Apple App Store Fun, Awkwardness

It's App Store launch day, so there's bound to be a few bits of fun... check out To Do versus Todo in the image there, spotted over at BoingBoing. Different logos. Different spacing. And ... different pricing? Wonder if item #1 on both developer's list is "Fight!"? Updated: We've spotted some more amusingly duped apps. Check out the pics below.

Agreed, some of these apps will offer different functionality for doing a similar task (dare we say you get what you pay for?.) But do we really need three different "tip calculator" apps? Is people's grasp of maths really that bad?

[BBG]