The all-in-one device is not a new trend by any means. Whereas we've recently combined music players and mobile phones, our great-grandfathers were tinkering with other ways of saving pocket space...discreetly. In this rare English Patent Curiosa Railroad Pocket Watch Gun, designers stuck a 3mm pistol inside an otherwise inconspicuous pocket watch. Here's the reveal "shot":

It really brings suitable meaning to that old "time to die!!" cliché. [littlegun via OhGizmo]