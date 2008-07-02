AMK is Lego-Like Digital Instrument For Your Kids, Ear-Ache For You

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The AMK (that's Alle Meine Klänge) looks something like the bastard offspring of Lego and a Guitar-Hero controller, with a few extra digital sprinklings thrown in. The idea is that its different modules can be plugged together in many ways to produce music: some have sound effects, others record incoming sounds and replay them and another unit is the amp/loudspeaker. Then the whole thing is played with simple twist controls and buttons. Confused? Watch the video of the concept toy in action at designers PKNTS Studio's website, and you'll have perfect comprehension: if this toy is made real and your kids get one, you'll never get a sleep-in again. [PKNTS via Yanko Design]

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.

