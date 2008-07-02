AMK is Lego-Like Digital Instrument For Your Kids, Ear-Ache For You

The AMK (that's Alle Meine Klänge) looks something like the bastard offspring of Lego and a Guitar-Hero controller, with a few extra digital sprinklings thrown in. The idea is that its different modules can be plugged together in many ways to produce music: some have sound effects, others record incoming sounds and replay them and another unit is the amp/loudspeaker. Then the whole thing is played with simple twist controls and buttons. Confused? Watch the video of the concept toy in action at designers PKNTS Studio's website, and you'll have perfect comprehension: if this toy is made real and your kids get one, you'll never get a sleep-in again. [PKNTS via Yanko Design]