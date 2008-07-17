AMD Roadmap Points To Twelve-Core Procs In Two Years

Much like those involving shaving razors and social networks, the Processor Wars are escalating. That's good for us, especially gamers, but maybe things are getting ridiculous considering how hard multicore programming still is.

Take, for example, the recently unveiled 12-core processor (code-named Mangy-Cours) AMD's got planned for 2010. Not only that is it updating its chips, but AMD is releasing a new socket, called G34, made to accommodate the new processor, as well as the new 8-core (Sao Paolo), which will launch about the same time. Oh, and the new procs will include 12MB of L3 cache. Let the arms race continue! [DailyTech]