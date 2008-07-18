AMD CEO Hector Ruiz Flees

AMD CEO Hector Ruiz is out the door. While he drove their burly competition with Intel, he's also responsible for AMD's poor acquisition of ATI and its lagging financials of late. Taking over is Dirk Meyers, who's more chip geek than businessman. Maybe that's what they need. [Cnet]
