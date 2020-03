Remember we showed you the awesome WeRobot T-shirt? Maker Chop Shop has just stumped-up with two new versions, peppered with pics of famous movie, game and TV icons. This time though, there's a suite of aliens on the AlienWe version and cars and bikes on the WeGo. Check out both T-shirts in detail below. Is that the original Batmobile?



Amazing, no? While away an afternoon by identifying them in the comments. Available now for US$23 each. [Chop Shop]