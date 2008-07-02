Aivan Concept Slider Makes Radios A Lot Wider

Here's the thought process we think the creator of this caliper-style AM/FM radio went through. "Hmmmm, how can I take a normally compact device that fits well inside hats and make it about seven times wider?" Several hours of 3D rendering later, and out pops Aivan! It's definitely cool, but could be a little more economical on the space factor. If this were a satellite radio receiver and that space was used as an antenna, all would be forgiven. [Yanko Design]