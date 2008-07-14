Air Force Dismantles Crashed C-130 in Military-Style: With Lots of Explosives

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

What do you do with a C-130 cargo aircraft that has made a crash-landing in an insecure area of Iraq? If you're the 447th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron you wire it with explosives and you blow it up. Again and again and again... until it's in small enough bits to load onto a flatbed and ship back to an air base. Apparently it's pretty rare for an aircraft to make emergency landings in the field, which is good news. Though if it resulted in more videos like this, we wouldn't complain. [PointNiner via Danger Room]

