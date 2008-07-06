Adorable iPod USB Stick Will Melt Any Apple Hater's Heart

Sure, you might loathe Apple with every fibre of your Windows-running being. But look at this iPod USB stick. It's so cute. How can you hate it? It comes in 1GB and 2GB flavours for £19.95 (about $40) and £24.95 ($50). Yep, still adorable. Awwww. No? You probably hated Wall-E too. [BoysStuff via Nerd Approved]