Acer Ships Ginormous 8920G Gemstone Notebooks; 16:9, Dual HDDs, Blu-ray Included, Hernia Belt Not

Acer's now shipping the 8920G Gemstone laptops, and they're even more impressive than we'd thought. While not the biggest screen we've seen on a portable, they sport an impressive 18.2-inch LCD at 1920x1080 with a 16:9 aspect ratio, perfect for watching movies on the integrated Blu-ray R/W drives. They're not light, tipping the scales at just over four kilos, but their 4cm thickness makes up for some of that. What's really interesting is Acer put dual hard drives in these machines, meaning you get 640GB total, probably the highest we've ever seen in a shipping portable. If you're looking for the ultimate in desktop replacements, these are a great place to start, if you can afford the US$3,000 price tag. [Trusted Reviews]