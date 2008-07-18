How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Acer Ships Ginormous 8920G Gemstone Notebooks; 16:9, Dual HDDs, Blu-ray Included, Hernia Belt Not

Acer's now shipping the 8920G Gemstone laptops, and they're even more impressive than we'd thought. While not the biggest screen we've seen on a portable, they sport an impressive 18.2-inch LCD at 1920x1080 with a 16:9 aspect ratio, perfect for watching movies on the integrated Blu-ray R/W drives. They're not light, tipping the scales at just over four kilos, but their 4cm thickness makes up for some of that. What's really interesting is Acer put dual hard drives in these machines, meaning you get 640GB total, probably the highest we've ever seen in a shipping portable. If you're looking for the ultimate in desktop replacements, these are a great place to start, if you can afford the US$3,000 price tag. [Trusted Reviews]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles