Acer G24 World's Highest Contrast Gaming Monitor (50,000:1)

Acer's G24 gaming monitor is apparently the only one badass enough for its Predator gaming PC. Besides being slathered in the same hue of rusty orange, according to Acer, this 24-incher is the world's highest contrast monitor, with a 50,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. Stuff should pop big, in other words.

Other specs: 1920x1200 res, 2ms response time, 400 nits, HDMI and DVI out ports. The arguably most important numbers—price and date—are nowhere to be found. But "not cheap" and "later" sound like reasonable guesses! [Acer via Engadget]