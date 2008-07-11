Absurd iPhone App of the Moment: The Wheel

"Application Description: The Wheel is a gestational age calculator (also known as pregnancy wheel)....The Wheel easily and accurately determines the estimated delivery date, or due date, of a pregnancy based on the first day of the woman's last menstual period. Once the ED is determined, The Wheel simplifies the precise calculation of the gestational age of a fetus anytime during the pregnancy in large, easy-to-read characters."

Price: $15

Try finding that on your BlackBerry, Mr. Important Businessman.