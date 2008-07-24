ABC Launches iView Internet Video Service

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Last night, the ABC proved once again that they're better than all the free-to-air networks by launching their new iView video download service. You might remember it from its beta stage, when it was known as Playback.

Unlike the Playback beta, which suffered from a serious lack of programming, the new iView service offers plenty of shows from ABC1 and ABC2, including Doctor Who, The Gruen Transfer, The New Inventors, The Einstein Factor and Echo Beach - and that's just in the Catchup section. There are also new, dedicated channels like ABC News, which features all the latest news and current affairs programming from Aunty, plus ABC Kazam! (which has kid's programming), ABC Docs for documentaries and ABC Arts for all those arty programs your parents like.

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.

