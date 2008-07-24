ABC Launches iView Internet Video Service

Last night, the ABC proved once again that they're better than all the free-to-air networks by launching their new iView video download service. You might remember it from its beta stage, when it was known as Playback

Unlike the Playback beta, which suffered from a serious lack of programming, the new iView service offers plenty of shows from ABC1 and ABC2, including Doctor Who, The Gruen Transfer, The New Inventors, The Einstein Factor and Echo Beach - and that's just in the Catchup section. There are also new, dedicated channels like ABC News, which features all the latest news and current affairs programming from Aunty, plus ABC Kazam! (which has kid's programming), ABC Docs for documentaries and ABC Arts for all those arty programs your parents like.