A Widescreen Nintendo DS is 'Purely Rumour and Speculation'

Here's the deal. Yesterday an advertisement was floating around showing a Nintendo DS that had bigger, wider screens. They didn't look quite 16x9 as the gaming blogs were claiming, and the whole ordeal could have been a pretty quick Photoshop blunder by a third party software designer. Anyway, a lot of people ended up running the story, so I thought we should let you know about it in the remote case that a.) someone at work was talking about a widescreen DS or b.) it somehow ended up being real. Nintendo has called the device "purely rumour and speculation." I just think it's funny that the DS in the ad is out of battery. [aeropause and eurogamer via kotaku]