Modders these days seem to be fascinated with putting the old school NES where it doesn't belong—like controllers and cartridges. At least those mods made sense in some way—I mean this version isn't even the official NES light gun. It's a Super Joy knockoff. Still, kudos to the modder for stuffing your big NES into a tiny cavity. We are all soooo impressed. [Ben Heck Forums via Technabob via DVICE]