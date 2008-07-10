Today's list from OObject features a collection of 10 videos focusing on German car factories. Why? Because they are gadgety, first and foremost—but the architecture of the factories is significant as well. In other words, German car manufacturers are realizing a vision where both the product and the factory are an integrated work of art. Examples include the VW factory in Wolfsburg that features 200 foot tall robotic silos at the end of the production line and an eco-friendly VW assembly plant in Dresden that is transparent and sits right centre of the city. German engineering at it's finest folks. [OObject]
A Look Inside Futuristic German Car Factories
