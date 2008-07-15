Benny tested out a few of the obvious timewasters in the iPhone App Store, including iMilk, Crazy Mouth, and iPint. They range from fun (the $1 Crazy Eye) to the dumbest app ever (the $1 CowToss), but a mixed bag is expected when so many apps come out at once. Normally, Benny does know how to drink a beer, but he was too tired from standing in line for his iPhone 3G to remember where his mouth is.
A Few Stupid iPhone Apps
