We're not exactly sure how this beer minigun promotes pacifism as the creator claims, but who are we to argue? An entrant in the Nastro Azurro UnBEERlievable Collection, it's just one of many beer-inspired technologies that we're absolutely certain would function perfectly if fabricated for real life use.

Luckily, no one designed a beer that could drink itself. [Nastro Azurro via TrendsNow]