If Frankenstein taught us anything it is that fire is bad and if you stick a bunch of random stuff together the result is not going to be pretty. Case in point, this 4-in-1 USB webcam from Brando. This multi-headed Medusa has additional features like a dimmable LED light, microphone and a fan on bendable arms. Just don't be surprised when the villagers come knocking on your door with axes and lit torches. Available for US$23. [Brando via Geekalerts]