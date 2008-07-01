35,310 Lego Star Wars Clone Trooper Army Invades Earth

What are 35,310 Lego Star Wars Clone Troopers mini-figs doing together, apart from planning a planet invasion after breaking out of the giant Lego storage cathedrals? Raising awareness and funds for autism, that's what. So if you wondered where all those helmets at the Lego stormtrooper cloning machine go to, check the gallery for some amazing high resolution shots.

A Lego employee group of Lego UK employees built the Clone Trooper army in just six and a half hours to raise money for The National Autistic Society. The National Autistic Society is a British organisation dedicated to helping "people with autism and Asperger syndrome live their lives with as much independence as possible."