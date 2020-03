We have been hearing about mini /pico projectors for a long time now but so far, nothing has made it to store shelves. However, there is no doubt that this technology will be an important part of many of our mobile devices in the near future—which is why there is no shortage of concepts out there. OObject has collected 18 of these potential products, including our own look at Microvision's Pico Projector at CES. [OObject]