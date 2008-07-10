Whew! There is a little too much iPhone stuff going on out there. It's getting a bit overwhelming—even for someone who actually owns one. Not to worry though. If you are tired of all the hype or you are a frustrated Apple hater, welcome to the anti-iPhone oasis. Here you can sit back, relax and learn how to block out the fanboy jibba jabba and achieve your iPhone-free Zen.
10 Ways to Escape From the iPhone Madness
Trending Stories Right Now
Goodyear's Latest Concept Is A Tire That Can Be Changed Using A Pill
Technology in pill form is one of the longest enduring science fiction tropes, so it was only a matter of time before pill-based features entered the dreamy world of automotive concepts. Goodyear took the plunge into this futuristic form automotive tech this week with its reCharge concept, a tire that can be “personalised” or replenished with just a pop of a pill.
A Way Too Thorough List Of The Way Too Many Shows And Movies Coming To Quibi
A new oddball streaming service is gearing up to enter the streaming fray. And with just weeks before its official launch on April 6, the company has revealed it’s initial rollout will include 50 shows—yes, five-zero—with episodes of each running 10 minutes or fewer.