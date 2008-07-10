How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

10 Stress Busting Gadgets That Help You Unwind From a Long Week at Work

Feeling a little stressed out? Good thing it's Friday—the weekend should offer ample opportunity to unwind. Unfortunately, some of you may be have so much going on that a couple of days off may not do the job. Not to worry, there are plenty of gadgets out there that can help you recover from the stress that a long week at work, a pile of unpaid bills, constant nagging about your "drinking problem" and a mysterious rash can cause.

Stress Toys: Did you know that there are squeezable stress toys for just about any difficult situation? Here are some examples:

I Have a Drinking Problem: The Guinness Stress Pint will help you kick that habit. Available for US$4.95. [Guinness]

I'm Sexually Frustrated: Grab a handful of Stressticles squeezable testi-balls and save money on a prostitute. Available for around US$10. [Gobaz]

The Copy Machine at Work Sucks: If you can't go "Office Space" on it with a bat, squeezing this copy machine stress toy may be the next best thing. Available for US$2.99. [Kleargear]

I Ate a Wheel of Cheese Yesterday and Now I'm Constipated: No problem. Take this toilet stress toy into the bathroom with you and let it work its magic. Available for US$1.99. [Office Playground]

A Luxurious Spa Treatment: Perhaps simple stress toys are not enough. What you need to relax is a little time in the spa.

The Wellness Skull: Designed by Dutch artist Atlier Van Lieshout, the Wellness Skull features a small bath in the neck and a sauna in the head. When it is working, steam pours out of the eye sockets. I'm not sure if it is up for sale, but it would definitely be a unique way to unwind. [Project Page]

The Red Diamond Bathtub: What does US$47,200 buy you in a bathtub these days? Well, the Red Diamond comes with two retractable waterproof HDTVs, wireless controls via a built-in GSM module, massage functions, a Swarovski crystal-lined champagne holder and a frame made of solid gold. [Red Diamond via Link]

The Energy Cocoon Balance Bathtub: This spa features an infrared sauna, steam sauna, aromatherapy and light therapy functions, hydromassage, airbubble massage and a hand shower in an extremely compact design. [NeoQi via BornRich]

"Massage": Note the quotation marks. When all else fails, you can always turn to products like these to "release" a little "tension."

Fist-Shaped Back Massager: Uh...what? It looks like a cartoon-fist. Ooooh...that's just wrong. Available for US$6.88. [Spilsbury]

Massage Pants: The manufacturer claims that these pants have multiple massage modes and an automatic temperature control. What are you supposed to be massaging? Why can you get it only in bulk? Are they assuming you will be planning some sort of kinky massage pants party? [Trade Key]

Human Touch Massage Chairs: These chairs were seen leaving a now-defunct Sharper Image store. Human Touch eh? What are these chairs touching me with exactly? [Link]

Trending Stories Right Now

concept-cars geneva-motor-show goodyear jalopnik tires

Goodyear's Latest Concept Is A Tire That Can Be Changed Using A Pill

Technology in pill form is one of the longest enduring science fiction tropes, so it was only a matter of time before pill-based features entered the dreamy world of automotive concepts. Goodyear took the plunge into this futuristic form automotive tech this week with its reCharge concept, a tire that can be “personalised” or replenished with just a pop of a pill.
quibi so-much-content streaming streaming-wars

A Way Too Thorough List Of The Way Too Many Shows And Movies Coming To Quibi

A new oddball streaming service is gearing up to enter the streaming fray. And with just weeks before its official launch on April 6, the company has revealed it’s initial rollout will include 50 shows—yes, five-zero—with episodes of each running 10 minutes or fewer.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles