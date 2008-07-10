Nothing puts a damper on summertime activities quite like an infestation of pests. The warm weather brings out all kinds of creepy-crawlies, and getting the upper hand on them is no easy task. There are plenty of traditional methods of handling the situation, but they all lack one key element—fun. Indeed, a twisted type of pleasure can be derived from exterminating these pests if you have the right tools. So arm yourself with the following gadgets and enjoy some sick summertime fun.
10 Hilarious Ways To Kill Summertime Pests With Gadgets
Trending Stories Right Now
Goodyear's Latest Concept Is A Tire That Can Be Changed Using A Pill
Technology in pill form is one of the longest enduring science fiction tropes, so it was only a matter of time before pill-based features entered the dreamy world of automotive concepts. Goodyear took the plunge into this futuristic form automotive tech this week with its reCharge concept, a tire that can be “personalised” or replenished with just a pop of a pill.
A Way Too Thorough List Of The Way Too Many Shows And Movies Coming To Quibi
A new oddball streaming service is gearing up to enter the streaming fray. And with just weeks before its official launch on April 6, the company has revealed it’s initial rollout will include 50 shows—yes, five-zero—with episodes of each running 10 minutes or fewer.