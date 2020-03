I'm just wondering if British architect Zaha Hadid is a Battlestar Galactica fan. It seems so, as her design for the Dubai Opera House is reminiscent of those croissant-shaped fighters that zing through space, facing down Starbuck et al. The development will go up on an island in Dubai Creek, and as well as hosting an auditorium with room for 2,500 people to hear fat ladies singing, it will house an 800-seat playhouse, arts gallery, performing arts school and six-star themed hotel. [Dezeen]