You Can Finally Pogo Stick In a Pool Thanks to Hammacher Schlemmer

The swimming pool was really the only place left on Earth where extreme pogo stick users couldn't rip mad tricks. Until now. "The Only Underwater Pogo Stick" was designed for use in the pool, and allows you to easily "perform a variety of waterborne stunts as you bounce off walls or bottoms." Instead of a traditional spring (which is for landlubbing amateurs), a rigid ball filled with water fits into the footrest, and lets you bounce about in shallow water or "bound powerfully" in the deep end. Works with in-ground pools only for US$60. [Hammacher Schlemmer]

Unfixable Flaw In Intel Chipsets Opens Encrypted Data To Hackers

If your computer uses an Intel chipset made in the last five years, it could be leaving you vulnerable to hackers thanks to a critical flaw in its read-only memory (ROM). The fix? There isn’t one, really. Not unless you’re willing to shell out for an entirely brand new computer.
The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

