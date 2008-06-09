You Can Finally Pogo Stick In a Pool Thanks to Hammacher Schlemmer

The swimming pool was really the only place left on Earth where extreme pogo stick users couldn't rip mad tricks. Until now. "The Only Underwater Pogo Stick" was designed for use in the pool, and allows you to easily "perform a variety of waterborne stunts as you bounce off walls or bottoms." Instead of a traditional spring (which is for landlubbing amateurs), a rigid ball filled with water fits into the footrest, and lets you bounce about in shallow water or "bound powerfully" in the deep end. Works with in-ground pools only for US$60. [Hammacher Schlemmer]