Xbox 360 Price Cut Leaked By K-Mart Weekly Circular

A forum user High-Def Digest just posted a scan from next week's K-Mart weekly circular ad showing a price drop of US$50 on the Xbox 360 Premium. The US$299 price still includes a 20GB hard drive, and the timing of this supposed price drop matches up with whatever announcements Microsoft is going to have at E3—some of which which are rumoured to either be a price drop or a newer version with slightly bigger storage. Kotaku points out that there's no price drop for either of the other two models, but with the Arcade sitting at US$279, it seems more than likely that Microsoft will lower that as well. [High Def Digest via NeoGAF via Kotaku]