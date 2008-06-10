WWDC2008 - We're Here

Jason Chen:
B. Lam:
It's getting crowded here. Mike Arrington and Matt Hickey from Techcrunch are here and so are Ryan and Jesse from Engadget. Back hurts a little from lugging the new EOS I've got. Very big camera! Hopefully the shots comeput nice and it's worth the trouble.
Jason Chen:
In case you're one of the people who hasn't turned on a TV in the past week or so, Apple's new iTunes ad with Coldplay can be seen here. I can't blame you, seeing as the TV season's already ended and all we've got is reality shows and reruns. Boy, that Lost finale was really good, wasn't it?
Jason Chen:
Here's our prediction, and we've got 2 to 1 odds on Coldplay showing up at the end of the show, pimping their new album live. LIVE. No John Mayer today...we don't think.
Jason Chen:
It was very cute. Like a team of furry ferrets clawing at each other, but, you know, cute.
B. Lam:
Earlier this morning, I saw Apple PR doing a team huddle. Kind of cute.
Jason Chen:
You see that image Brian posted earlier of the developers going up the escalator? See if you can count the women in that picture. COUNT THEM.
Jason Chen:
The two banners we see are iPhone SDK: Let's see what develops, and App Store: Something Something (I can't see from my comfortable seat). Pics in a sec.