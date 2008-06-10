How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

WWDC2008 - We're Here

Jason Chen:

Hey guys, John Mayer here. Are you guys excited? I've just commandeered the computer of my good friend, Jason Chen, who is also very very handsome. That means a lot coming from a guy like me. My other friend, Moby, is also here. Have you guys seen him? He's really into technology. I love that guy. OK back to Jason.

8:55 am ON Jun 9 2008

B. Lam:

It's getting crowded here. Mike Arrington and Matt Hickey from Techcrunch are here and so are Ryan and Jesse from Engadget. Back hurts a little from lugging the new EOS I've got. Very big camera! Hopefully the shots comeput nice and it's worth the trouble.

8:51 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

In case you're one of the people who hasn't turned on a TV in the past week or so, Apple's new iTunes ad with Coldplay can be seen here. I can't blame you, seeing as the TV season's already ended and all we've got is reality shows and reruns. Boy, that Lost finale was really good, wasn't it?

8:50 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

Here's our prediction, and we've got 2 to 1 odds on Coldplay showing up at the end of the show, pimping their new album live. LIVE. No John Mayer today...we don't think.

8:42 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

It was very cute. Like a team of furry ferrets clawing at each other, but, you know, cute.

8:38 am ON Jun 9 2008

B. Lam:

Earlier this morning, I saw Apple PR doing a team huddle. Kind of cute.

8:34 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

You see that image Brian posted earlier of the developers going up the escalator? See if you can count the women in that picture. COUNT THEM.

8:29 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

The two banners we see are iPhone SDK: Let's see what develops, and App Store: Something Something (I can't see from my comfortable seat). Pics in a sec.

