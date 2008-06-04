How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

WowWee Wrex the Dawg Bot Gets Video Review

The guys over at RobotsRule.com have just come up with this review of WowWee's new Wrex the Dawg toy robot. And sure, it's no Aibo, or even the robot dog from yesterday, but it's got a certain something. It's remote-controllable, programmable and has a suite of 18 tricks to act out, depending on its mood. And you can leave it in Guard mode, ready to stir itself and terrify your cats with some very strange noises. Check out those worryingly hypnotic rotating, flashing eyeballs too. If this 'bot tickles your fancy, you'll have to wait, as there's no info on release date— but it'll cost about US$170.

AU: I saw Wrex with all the other Wowwee products I was covering off this week... He's awesome! Expect him by the end of the year.

