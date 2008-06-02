Wowwee Flytech Brings Aerial Assault, Fairies To Robotic Flying Toys

Last Week I caught up with the guys from Wowwee to have a look (and a play) with their upcoming range of products. They've come a long way since they first launched RoboSapien, and seeing as how they're covering such a wide array of robotic toys these days, they've broken up their range into four distinct categories. Because there are quite a few products, I'm going to break up my posts to cover each different range: Flytech, Robotics, Alive and Fun. This post, in case the title was confusing you, is all about Flytech:



The new Flytech range essentially descends from the DragonFly product Wowwee released last year (to the delight of eagles everywhere). One of the big things they learnt from the Dragonfly was that a lot of people were getting it for their kids, even though the learning curve was a bit steep for them. This prompted them to go back to the drawing board and make the controls a lot simpler.

The Bladestar was shown off at CES this year. It's quite a simple little product - two little battery powered fans spin around a central axis, causing it to spin like a top, which causes vertical flight thanks to the two main wings. You can control the throttle and limited direction, although because the controller uses IR rather than wireless to control the device, it's not overly receptive to your commands.

It can also be put into auto mode, where it can sense walls and ceilings and hovers. If you have two Bladestars, you can even battle it out using the IR beam to knock your opponents unit out of the sky.

The Bladestar is on shelves now for $99.95.

Next up, there's the Flytech Butterfly and Moth which are like miniature versions of the Dragonfly. They've been shrunken down for indoor use, and the controller now looks like a pistol and doubles as a launcher.

