Would You Unlock the 3G iPhone Even If It Has Good SDK Apps?

Having an unlocked iPhone has always been a tradeoff—you can get some cool 3rd party apps but trying to install firmware updates is a huge pain in the arse. Still, the urge to rebel and personalise your phone the way you want is strong—and there will always be a large group of people who will hack their iPhone just because they can. So, the question is would you unlock a 3G iPhone even when there are good SDK apps to be had?

