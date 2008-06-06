How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Would You Unlock the 3G iPhone Even If It Has Good SDK Apps?

Having an unlocked iPhone has always been a tradeoff—you can get some cool 3rd party apps but trying to install firmware updates is a huge pain in the arse. Still, the urge to rebel and personalise your phone the way you want is strong—and there will always be a large group of people who will hack their iPhone just because they can. So, the question is would you unlock a 3G iPhone even when there are good SDK apps to be had?

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

Trending Stories Right Now

automobiles automotive cars cybersecurity dude-wheres-my-car encryption hackers hacking security technology

Encryption Flaws Leave Millions Of Toyota, Kia, And Hyundai Cars Vulnerable To Key Cloning

Millions of cars with radio-enabled keys made by Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia may be vulnerable to hijacking thanks to a flaw in their encryption implementation, Wired reported this week, citing the results of a KU Leuven in Belgium and University of Birmingham study.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles