I don't know what's more terrifying about the new Rave 450-class electric helicopter—which the experts say is the fastest electric RC helicopter in the world: the fact that it buzzes like an angry giganormous killer wasp who just got three speeding tickets driving a Ferrari on a coke overdose, or the fact that it looks like it can chop your head faster that you can say "325mm or 350mm blades." (Video updated—was missing the sound.) [Curtis Young Blood via RC Heli Resource]