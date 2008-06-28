World of Warcraft Getting a Hardware Authenticator Tool

The hacking and account stealing has gotten so bad on World of Warcraft that Blizzard has decided to release a hardware authenticator to make sure when you log in, you're actually not some dude in China who looks like me. (Unless you are.) The authenticator costs US$6.50, and will spit out a six-digit code—much like the Paypal security key—that you enter into your account when you log in. You can use that one authenticator to any number of accounts, so if your whole family plays, you'll only have to pay once. [Blizzard via Wow Insider - Photo of Consumerist's Popken]