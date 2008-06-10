World Gets iPhone and Multiple Carriers per Country, Canada Stops Whining

Yes, this is another iPhone post, but embrace it with true love, because it means two things: one, no more damn "iPhone to be available in [insert name of some weird country here] " articles ever again (stop writing to us, Canada.) And two: you get to see We Are the World one more time. It also means a third new thing: the use of multiple carriers in many countries, an strategy change that may signal a move away from exclusivity in the future.

As you already know, Apple has laid out plans to take over the planet, and put all those barbarians out there under the New World Order. The list of countries and carriers is:

• México: América Móvil

• United States: AT&T

• India: Bharti Airtel

• Philippines: Globe Telecom

• Hong Kong: Hutchison Telecom

• UK & Ireland: O2

• Portugal: Orange and Vodafone

• Austria: Orange and T-Mobile

• France: Orange

• Switzerland: Orange and Swisscom

• Canada: Rogers (wheeeeeee)

• Singapore: SingTel

• Japan: Softbank

• Italy: Telecom Italia and Vodafone

• Spain: Telefónica

• Denmark: TeliaSonera

• Finland: TeliaSonera

• Norway: TeliaSonera

• Sweden: TeliaSonera

• Germany: T-Mobile

• Netherlands: T-Mobile

• Australia: Vodafone and Optus

• New Zealand: Vodafone

Of course, it may just be that those countries have special market conditions that require two carriers. In any case, it's good to see that Apple has no problems implementing both models, specially since the iPhone requires special services in the provider's side, like Visual Voicemail.