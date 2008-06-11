Windows Home Server Power Pack 1 Goes Public Beta

Microsoft's just pushed out the first public beta of Windows Home Server Power Pack 1, otherwise known as their minor update. The scheme they've got in mind is to do a minor update followed by a major update followed by a minor update, repeating ad infinitum every six months. This PP1 fixes that extreme data corruption bug we saw last year, as well as improving backups, remote access, energy efficiency and adding Vista x64 edition support.

If you don't recall, Windows Home Server is Microsoft's solution for housing all of your media, data and backups in one network-accessible place. Since Power Pack 1 is a minor update, don't expect as many new features as you'd get in a major update that will be (according to the schedule) released late in the year. Still, having your data not become unreadable is a pretty awesome feature. [Technet]