How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Win An iPhone 3G With Gizmodo and iWorld Australia

iphone3g_home.jpg

Let's face it: The number one problem with the iPhone 3G's announcement was that it won't be released until July 11, meaning another month of waiting before we Australians can get our own Jesusphone without unlocking it.

The number two problem is that at the moment, we have no idea how much the thing will cost, with Optus flatout denying our tipster's leak.

The good news then is that it won't matter how much the iPhone 3G will cost to one lucky Gizmodo reader. iWorld Australia, distributors of DLO iPhone accessories, is going to be giving away an iPhone 3G to one of you.

All you have to do is click through to this page, answer some fairly simple questions about iPhone accessories, and you could take home your very own iPhone 3G at the end of July. It's too easy!

[Win An iPhone]

Trending Stories Right Now

automobiles automotive cars cybersecurity dude-wheres-my-car encryption hackers hacking security technology

Encryption Flaws Leave Millions Of Toyota, Kia, And Hyundai Cars Vulnerable To Key Cloning

Millions of cars with radio-enabled keys made by Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia may be vulnerable to hijacking thanks to a flaw in their encryption implementation, Wired reported this week, citing the results of a KU Leuven in Belgium and University of Birmingham study.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles