Win An iPhone 3G With Gizmodo and iWorld Australia

Let's face it: The number one problem with the iPhone 3G's announcement was that it won't be released until July 11, meaning another month of waiting before we Australians can get our own Jesusphone without unlocking it.

The number two problem is that at the moment, we have no idea how much the thing will cost, with Optus flatout denying our tipster's leak.

The good news then is that it won't matter how much the iPhone 3G will cost to one lucky Gizmodo reader. iWorld Australia, distributors of DLO iPhone accessories, is going to be giving away an iPhone 3G to one of you.

All you have to do is click through to this page, answer some fairly simple questions about iPhone accessories, and you could take home your very own iPhone 3G at the end of July. It's too easy!

