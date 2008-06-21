Wii Wheel and Wii Fit Board Combined to Make Racing Simulator

If you've already got a Wii Wheel and a Wii fit but are too cheap to buy an actual racing wheel with pedals, Nintendo Wii Fanboy has a good way to combine the two to accomplish kinda the same thing. All you need is a PC, a couple of apps and the ability to follow written instructions, and you too can be the proud owner of that thing you see in the video above. The only thing we suggest is that there's some short of wheel block type things to prop up the balance board so it doesn't feel like you're flooring it all the time. [Nintendo Wii Fanboy]