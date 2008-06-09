Wii Spray Wiimote Hack Breaks Up The Family Fun With a Little Virtual Vandalism

Check out this Wii controller prototype from Bauhaus-University design student Martin Lihs. The spray paint can-styled casing contains a hacked up Wii controller that's used to manipulate virtual graffiti on a monitor. And since this is an art project, you can bet there are a wide variety of colours, spray caps, and tagging techniques built into the thing. Eventually, Lihs plans to integrate the device into a communal wall as part of his final thesis. It will be a sort of social media/public tagging spectacle that will enable users from around the globe to work on the same piece of art. Best of all, there are no Friend Codes. [Wii Spray via Core 77]