Wii Spray Wiimote Hack Breaks Up The Family Fun With a Little Virtual Vandalism

Check out this Wii controller prototype from Bauhaus-University design student Martin Lihs. The spray paint can-styled casing contains a hacked up Wii controller that's used to manipulate virtual graffiti on a monitor. And since this is an art project, you can bet there are a wide variety of colours, spray caps, and tagging techniques built into the thing. Eventually, Lihs plans to integrate the device into a communal wall as part of his final thesis. It will be a sort of social media/public tagging spectacle that will enable users from around the globe to work on the same piece of art. Best of all, there are no Friend Codes. [Wii Spray via Core 77]

Encryption Flaws Leave Millions Of Toyota, Kia, And Hyundai Cars Vulnerable To Key Cloning

Millions of cars with radio-enabled keys made by Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia may be vulnerable to hijacking thanks to a flaw in their encryption implementation, Wired reported this week, citing the results of a KU Leuven in Belgium and University of Birmingham study.
How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

