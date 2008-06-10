How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Who Knew Creating Apps Was So Easy?

Jason Chen:

Easy! His sample app is a contact searching app. Using location-based services (a new feature!) he filters contacts to only people who are within miles of his current location. This may or may not mean a GPS is coming. We'll see. It's doable using the current location program (the Twitter client Twinkle does this already).

10:25 am ON Jun 9 2008

B. Lam:

10:24 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

We've actually got an AC connection for the first time this time, so we don't need to worry about hot-swapping batteries in the middle of an important segment. Woo!

10:22 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

He's working with Xcode to import in APIs, then Interface Builder to drag on buttons and UI items.

10:21 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

Xcode, Interface Builder and iPhone Simulator are the apps you to code, debug and test the programs you want to run on iPhone. There's also Instruments, which lets you "measure and optimize your application to get the absolute best performance from it." Scott is going to demonstrate how you construct your interface in Interface Builder.

Trending Stories Right Now

automobiles automotive cars cybersecurity dude-wheres-my-car encryption hackers hacking security technology

Encryption Flaws Leave Millions Of Toyota, Kia, And Hyundai Cars Vulnerable To Key Cloning

Millions of cars with radio-enabled keys made by Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia may be vulnerable to hijacking thanks to a flaw in their encryption implementation, Wired reported this week, citing the results of a KU Leuven in Belgium and University of Birmingham study.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles