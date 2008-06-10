Who Knew Creating Apps Was So Easy?

Jason Chen:
Easy! His sample app is a contact searching app. Using location-based services (a new feature!) he filters contacts to only people who are within miles of his current location. This may or may not mean a GPS is coming. We'll see. It's doable using the current location program (the Twitter client Twinkle does this already).
We've actually got an AC connection for the first time this time, so we don't need to worry about hot-swapping batteries in the middle of an important segment. Woo!
He's working with Xcode to import in APIs, then Interface Builder to drag on buttons and UI items.
Xcode, Interface Builder and iPhone Simulator are the apps you to code, debug and test the programs you want to run on iPhone. There's also Instruments, which lets you "measure and optimize your application to get the absolute best performance from it." Scott is going to demonstrate how you construct your interface in Interface Builder.