When Life Throws You Lemons, Make Lemon Lights

We've all seen wires coming out of potatoes to power lightbulbs, but the design has always been a crude science experiment, not something with the polish of a real product. This Lemon Light is just an artist's work, but it's a brilliant design all the same. Simply cut off one end of the lemon and replace it with this lemon-shaped bulb. The result is a light that mimics nature while it glows only dimly, reminding us of the value of energy...and making us really want to buy one of these neat Lemon Lights. [Yurisuzuki via MAKE]