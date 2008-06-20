What Kind of Crazy Crap is Bill Gates Going to Get Himself Into When He Retires?

Bill Gates is retiring in a couple of weeks! Oh lordy, the crown prince of Microsoft, retired! What's he going to do with all his free time? He'll be the richest retiree ever, so he'll have plenty of options to fill his days. As you can see, I posit that he'll hang out on the moon. Your challenge: look into the future and see what Gates will be doing. Then, show us your vision in Photoshop form. Send me your entries of your visions of Gates in retirement to [email protected] with "Gates in retirement" in the subject line, and next Tuesday I'll pick the winners and post a Gallery of Champions. Get crack-a-lackin'!