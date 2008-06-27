How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

What It's Like Working Under Bill Gates

Joel Spolsky has a very interesting account of what it was like working as a program manager for Microsoft in 1992. We don't want to ruin the story, because it's a really good one that you should check out for yourself, but the gist of it is that Bill Gates used to be extremely hands-on with his software developers.

It's something that only a real programmer can do, something that company heads who are more business-oriented (Ballmer, Jobs) can't, because they can't drill down and actually understand the nuances of the development cycle. As a former programmer, I have to say that Gates deserves a lot of respect (even if his management style was pretty dicky) for pretty much actually knowing everything that was going on in his company for much of his reign. [INC - Thanks Jae!]

Trending Stories Right Now

cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles