What Happens When You Burn a Magnesium NeXTCube Computer Case?

If you are old enough to remember, NeXTCubes were high-end workstation computers built in the late 80's and early 90's that featured a die-cast magnesium case. Magnesium was an attractive metal because it was strong and light—but as any high school chemistry student with a penchant for pyromania can tell you, magnesium burns with a brilliant white light. Naturally, this lead some to wonder what would happen if you set one ablaze.

Back in 93' Simson L. Garfinkel, then Senior Editor at NeXTWORLD Magazine, indulged his curiosities and discovered that, with some effort, it will generate a magnesium fire. The pictures are the main attraction here, but Garfinkel's quest to burn the cube is a definite must read for retro geeks and people who get a twisted pleasure out of watching things burn. Hit the link for the full story. [Simson via Macenstein]

Encryption Flaws Leave Millions Of Toyota, Kia, And Hyundai Cars Vulnerable To Key Cloning

Millions of cars with radio-enabled keys made by Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia may be vulnerable to hijacking thanks to a flaw in their encryption implementation, Wired reported this week, citing the results of a KU Leuven in Belgium and University of Birmingham study.
How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

