WD MyBook Mirror Edition: Nothing Says 'Safe' Like a Personal 2TB RAID Drive

WD just launched a drive that looks awfully familiar: Because the WD MyBook Mirror Edition houses two 3.5" GreenPower drives—in this case either 500GB or 1TB each—it uses the same case as the networked MyBook World Edition. But this one is just for you, and you alone. The Mirror, which costs US$550 for 2TB version and US$290 for a single TB, has only a USB 2.0 jack on the back. It comes Windows-formatted (though there's also one for Macs). As its name suggests, it comes RAID 1 (mirror) configured, but it can be set for striping instead, if that's how your geek flag flies. [Western Digital]