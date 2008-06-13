Want To Work In Our Office?



Do you love Gizmodo, read Kotaku religiously, enjoy Lifehacker's useful tips and have a secret lust for Defamer's no-holds-barred celebrity gossip? Then you might want to work in our Sydney office.

Our parent company, Allure Media, is on the hunt for an office staffer to work in our Sydney offices. It's a great opportuity to get your foot in the online publishing door - you'll be working across all aspects of our publications, including editorial. The official title is "Administrative and editorial assistant", which sounds rather glamourous, don't you think?

About Allure Media Allure Media is one of the country's fastest growing digital publishers, reaching more than one million Australians a month across five niche titles. Our websites cover consumer technology, computer games, celebrity and entertainment, parenting, and personal productivity, and we have aggressive plans to launch in other categories over the next 12 months. Our partners include some of the world's most innovative publishers, including top blog company Gawker Media. Backed by the same team that launched ninemsn and EBay Australia/NZ, our management team has backgrounds in senior journalism and commercial roles at News Limited, Yahoo! and ACP Magazines. About the role Based in our inner-city Sydney office, the administration and editorial assistant will gain exposure to all facets of a growing online publisher. This is a unique role: two-thirds administrative, one-third editorial and product development. You will manage our office's administrative and financial functions and provide support to our editors and management team. The right candidate will also have the opportunity to write for our websites, producing regular features and scouring the web for the juiciest news. Passion for internet publishing is a must. It's a plus if you have administrative or writing experience, or are working towards or have journalism qualifications. Apply now We offer a fast-moving, innovative yet casual working environment. We are a small team, meaning every staff member has the opportunity to make a real contribution to our sites and our business. To apply, please email your resume, a covering letter and two stories in the style of one of our websites to [email protected]

I can happily attest to it being a great company to work for. So if you're interested, send your application over to [email protected] today!