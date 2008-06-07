WaltMossbergSays is the Best Tech Pundit Site EVER

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

It's no secret Walt Mossberg is a freakin' super-pundit in the tech world (it's rumoured he once liveblogged for 14 hours straight...while standing). And if you need some words from the man himself, all you have to do is head over to waltmossbergsays.com, jot down your statement/prediction/infallibility, and BOOM! — Walt speaks. Not only that, but people never question what Mossberg says, because he basically knows everything. I mean, did you see the D6 Conference? [WaltMossbergSays](Thanks, Grant)

Encryption Flaws Leave Millions Of Toyota, Kia, And Hyundai Cars Vulnerable To Key Cloning

Millions of cars with radio-enabled keys made by Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia may be vulnerable to hijacking thanks to a flaw in their encryption implementation, Wired reported this week, citing the results of a KU Leuven in Belgium and University of Birmingham study.
How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

