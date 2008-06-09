How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

By way of sister site The Consumerist comes word this afternoon that big box chain Wal-Mart is "very interested" in expanding its services into Best Buy's Geek Squad territory. "We are looking at different options," said Gary Severson, a Wal-Mart senior vice president. Tough luck for Best Buy on that one, should it come to pass. According to MarketWatch, analysts consider Best Buy's Geek Squad operation a key differentiator compared to Wal-Mart. So, the question is, if Geek Squad guys drive those black and white VW Beetles, would Wal-Mart stormtroopers technicians fly Star Destroyers drive SMART cars? [MarketWatch via Consumerist]

Millions of cars with radio-enabled keys made by Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia may be vulnerable to hijacking thanks to a flaw in their encryption implementation, Wired reported this week, citing the results of a KU Leuven in Belgium and University of Birmingham study.
With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

