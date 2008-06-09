Wal-Mart Fires Broadside Into Best Buy With Talk of Geek Squad Knockoff

By way of sister site The Consumerist comes word this afternoon that big box chain Wal-Mart is "very interested" in expanding its services into Best Buy's Geek Squad territory. "We are looking at different options," said Gary Severson, a Wal-Mart senior vice president. Tough luck for Best Buy on that one, should it come to pass. According to MarketWatch, analysts consider Best Buy's Geek Squad operation a key differentiator compared to Wal-Mart. So, the question is, if Geek Squad guys drive those black and white VW Beetles, would Wal-Mart stormtroopers technicians fly Star Destroyers drive SMART cars? [MarketWatch via Consumerist]