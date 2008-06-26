WALL-E Made From ORIGAM-E

As if yesterday's Iron Man origami wasn't enough to seal artist Brian Chan into our hearts for ever and ever, he's created an even more impressive paper robot masterpiece: an origami WALL-E. To quell rumours started in the comments yesterday, yes, this model is folded from one uncut piece of paper.



And if you don't believe that, here's the pattern for you to try for yourself (before failing and just taking everyone's word for it):

