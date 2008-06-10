Voodoo's Envy 133 Is Thinnest Notebook Alive; Based On Intel Metro Concept Laptop

Voodoo's new Envy 133 will be the thinnest laptop on the market at 0.7". It matches Intel's most holy Metro concept laptop, and with good reason: Says Voodoo, the Envy 133 was "developed using the smallest available Intel Centrino technology and elements from an innovative Intel reference design." This means that, when it goes on sale, the Envy will bump the MacBook Air—at 18mm thick in the middle—off the throne. Before you jump to the comment box, YES, there HAVE been even thinner notebooks, though none with this little compromise in power.

Available in good or evil—I mean, white or black—the Envy will weigh 1.5kg, heavier than the bulimic Metro, but still respectably light. It's also got a healthy 13.3" display, and for a starting cost of US$2,100, it had better. For being so thin, it's also got a surprising number of tricks hidden in its carbon-fibre microweave case, like a Linux alter-ego, a "multiple gesture" touchpad and a secret Wi-Fi-to-Ethernet bridge. Update: Full meaty specs below.

That Linux alter-ego I mentioned is called Voodoo IOS (VIOS, get it?). This Splashtop-style bootware launches fast to give you Skype, Firefox and other simple apps when you don't feel like booting up Windows Vista. I am a fan of this, but I'd really like to see customisable configs—maybe I want Picasa and a music player, while you want access to e-mail.

The touchpad lets you do a few touch tricks, such as chiral (that is, circular) scrolling, and the pinch manoeuvre known from Apple products. There's no word on if this represents true multitouch, but hopefully we'll learn more soon.

The Aura PowerConnect Ethernet port found on the power brick gives you point-to-point Wi-Fi from powerbrick to laptop, so that in a hotel room, you can plug your Ethernet in and get connected. Even if you unplug the laptop from the power brick itself, you'll still have the wireless connection, so it's like carrying a little router wherever you go.

It's also got a proximity sensor for shutting off the touchpad when you're typing to avoid cursor hop. It's got Dolby Sound Room surround-sound processing for speakers or headphones. The keyboard is backlit and there's pre-installed LoJack software.

The Voodoo folks like to point out that even with the MacBook Air-beating thinness spec, the 133 still has two USB ports, one which doubles as an eSATA jack, plus an HDMI port. There's no internal optical drive, but every 133 ships with an external drive in the box.

Voodoo, you say, that's a gaming brand. Yes, but this comes from the new Voodoo Business Unit, which is trying to branch out with non-gaming systems that "combine luxurious quality, personalised styling and unmatched technology innovation." Sounds good to me, although some gamers I know might not agree.

Mobility and functionality • Thin and Light - One of the thinnest, lightest systems in its class starting at 3.373 pounds, .70-inches thin, 9.04-inches deep and 12.65-inches wide (with SSD and battery). • Durable - A carbon fibre casing with custom microweave design gives this little wonder surprising strength. The 13.3-inch backlit LED screen is covered with a durable fused composite glass. • Voodoo IOS - Boot up in seconds. Unique to the Voodoo Envy 133, this feature gives road warriors instant access to Skype and Internet browser. (1) • Voodoo Aura PowerConnect- Unlike other ultra-mobile systems, the Envy 133 recognises the reality of the wired world. Even when wireless isn't available, the Aura PowerConnect lets users roam free from the wired connection. Users can plug an Ethernet cable into the jack located on the power brick. A point-to-point Wi-Fi connection is automatically established, between the RJ45 and the notebook. (1) • Multiple Gesture Touchpad - More than a standard touchpad, the Envy 133 features chiral scroll and pinch options. • Replaceable Battery - The fully-replaceable battery gives the Voodoo Envy 133 approximately 3.45 hours of battery life between charges. • Integrated Webcam - standard in every Voodoo Envy 133. • External ODD - An ID-coordinated external optical drive is included with every Voodoo Envy 133. HP engineers took the time to ensure the ODD and other peripheral devices receive the same external styling and attention to detail given to the system chassis. • Wireless Connectivity - Every Voodoo Envy 133 includes integrated wireless 802.11 ABGN + Bluetooth®. • Ports - For extensive usability, Voodoo Envy 133 systems come with a variety of I/O ports, including headphone/microphone, HDMI, USB 2.0 (1x) and a shared e-SATA/USB (1x). • Professional Backlit Keyboard - The system features a keyboard reminiscent of old school tactile desktop keyboards with just enough "click" to get even the most die-hard tech enthusiast smiling. • Proximity Sensor - This system recognises when fingers are on the keyboard and turns off the touchpad to avoid any accidental movement of the cursor. • Dolby® Sound Room® - The Envy 133 offers a stunning personal surround sound listening experience with a suite of technologies designed to provide an enveloping entertainment experience from any pair of speakers or any set of headphones—ideal for environments where using surround sound speakers is not practical.

Design and personalization • Classic Voodoo Style - The clean lines and square edges that will define the entire Voodoo product line are epitomized in the Voodoo Envy 133. • Coordinated Peripherals - All external peripherals - including the Voodoo Aura PowerConnect external ODD and HDMI-VGA adaptor - are ID-coordinated to complement the Envy 133 notebook. • Backlit Keyboard - The backlit keyboard adds to the Voodoo Envy 133's aura of sophistication. • LED Display - The impressive 13.3-inch LED WXGA (1,280 x 800) screen is covered in high-quality fused composite glass that runs from edge to edge, eliminating seams and giving the system a streamlined look. • Ambient Sensors - The Envy 133 includes an ambient sensor that adjusts the display brightness according to its surrounding environment. • Colour - Personalization is part of the Voodoo Envy 133 experience. Customers can choose from a full palette of classic Voodoo Allure paint finishes. • Custom Finish - Customers can choose the custom carbon fibre casing with custom microweave design in black, or choose from a full palette of classic Voodoo Allure paint finishes. • Laser Engravings - A selection of Voodoo Ink design options and Voodoo Iconograph patterns will be available to customers who want to give their Voodoo Envy 133 a unique look and feel.

Security • Lojack Recover Software - Every Voodoo Envy 133 includes pre-installed Computrace Lojack anti-theft software. When activated (activation purchase optional), customers can use it to disable and track missing systems. • Grisoft AVG Professional - Each Voodoo Envy 133 comes pre-installed with Grisoft AVG Professional (1 year base standard).

Pricing and availability • Starting price is $2,099.(2) • Starting this summer consumers will be able to use the online configurator to purchase the Envy 133 exclusively at voodoopc.com and at +1 888 708 6636. (1) Internet access required and sold separately. (2) Estimated U.S. street price. Actual price may vary. CASING

• Carbon fibre with custom micro-weave design

DIMENSIONS

• Width (cm): 32.2 = 12.65 inches

• Depth (cm): 23= 9.04 inches

• Height front & rear (cm): 1.79 = .70 inches

• Weight starting at: 1.53Kg = 3.373 lbs. (with SSD & battery)

PROCESSOR

• Intel® Centrino® Processor Technology featuring Intel® Core™2 Duo

processor SP7700 (1.8 GHz, 4MB L2 Cache, 800MHz FSB)

• Intel® Centrino® Processor Technology featuring Intel® Core™2 Duo

processor SP7500 (1.6 GHz, 4MB L2 Cache, 800MHz FSB)

DISPLAY

• 13.3" WXGA High-Definition Widescreen LED Backlit Display (1280x800)

• Ambient light sensor

USER INTERFACE

• Large touchpad with multiple finger tracking, supporting chiral scrolling,

pinch and momentum gestures

• LED backlit Keyboard

• Proximity sensor for touchpad disable

GRAPHICS

• Intel® Graphics Media Accelerator X3100 (shared)

HDD

• 64GB Solid State drive or 80G HDD 4200RPM

EXTERNAL ODD

• ID coordinated

• External slot-load eSATA Super Multi drive

• Dual format DVDRW, including both +R and -R in double layer: 24X CD

Read/ 24X CD-R Write/ 24X CD-RW Write/ 8X DVD Read/ 8X DVD+R/R/RW

Write in single layer, 6x dual layer. 5X DVD-RAM Read and Write.

NETWORKING & WIRELESS

• Integrated Intel® Wireless WiFi Link 4965AGN

• Bluetooth™

• Voodoo Aura PowerConnect - 56W AC Power, plus integrated

802.11b/g wireless personal access point + RJ45

INTEGRATED WEBCAM

EXPANSION

• 34mm ExpressCard

I/O PORTS

• Video: HDMI video port (max resolution 1920x1080)

• Audio: Headphone out shared with Microphone in

Digital array microphone with beam-forming and noise

cancellation capability

2 speakers

• Additional I/O: DC

1 x USB 2.0

1 x e-SATA / USB 2.0 combo

POWER

• 3-Cell, 33 Whr Lithium ion polymer, user replaceable

• Up to 3 hr 45 min battery life, depending on usage

• 56W AC Power (Voodoo Aura PowerConnect)

SECURITY

• (2) Kensington® lock slots

ACCESSORIES

• Included HDMI-VGA adaptor (ID coordinated)

OS AND SOFTWARE

• Microsoft® Windows Vista™ Home Premium 32-bit

• Microsoft® Windows Vista™ Business 32-bit

• Voodoo IOS - Instant On Solution

• Cyberlink DVD Suite Deluxe

• Cyberlink YouCam

PRODUCTIVITY

• Microsoft® Office Pro 2007

• Microsoft ® Office Small Business Edition 2007

• Microsoft® Office Basic 2007

SECURITY

• Grisoft AVG Professional (1 year base standard)

• Computrace LoJack for Laptops, 1 and 3 year (activation required)

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCS

• Genuine Microsoft® Windows Vista™ Installation DVD

• Driver and Applications Supplemental DVD

[Voodoo]